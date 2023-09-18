Company director loses nearly RM350,000 in non-existent investment scam

IPOH: A company director lost RM348,673 after being deceived by a non-existent investment that used the ‘OSL’ application offered by his social media contact via Facebook recently.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the 58-year-old man from Taman Pinji Seni here lodged a report when he realised that he had not received any profit from the investment until today.

He said police investigations revealed that the complainant met a woman through Facebook on July 27 and was tricked into investing through the OSL (digital asset platform) application.

“The victim made eight transcations into seven different bank accounts totalling RM348,673 between Aug 12 and 26 this year. After a few days, he discovered that the investment yielded a profit of RM1.06 million (RM1,060,085.41),” he said in a statement today.

However, Mohd Yusri said when the victim went to withdraw the profit, the scammer demanded 30 per cent of the total profit from him. That was when he realised he had been cheated.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yusri urged the public to not be easily deceived by various non-existent investment schemes, particularly investments not registered with Bank Negara Malaysia and the Malaysian Securities Commission (SC).

“If you think you have been scammed, immediately contact the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) hotline at 997 or Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Infoline via Whatsapp at 013-2111222 (from 8 am to 8 pm) to report the incident,” he said. - Bernama