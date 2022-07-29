Company director loses RM5.29 million to love scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A female company director in Ipoh, Perak, lost RM5.29 million after being duped by a man, who claimed to be an American, whom she met on an online dating site.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said the 64-year-old victim lodged a police report in the capital today.

“The suspect introduced himself as a paramedic at California Hospital and deceived the victim by stating that he (the man) received a large contract for the supply of medical equipment worth US$ 22 million and needed initial capital funds, and promised to marry the victim,” he said in a statement today.

Believing the promise, Azmi said that the victim had made 120 money transfer transactions into 14 bank accounts given by the suspect, in stages between January and June 2022, totalling RM5.29 million.

“The victim has used all her savings and made a loan with a licensed money lender. A preliminary check found that the bank accounts involved (the man’s accounts) also had records for several cases of fraud using similar modus operandi,” he said.

Azmi said the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama