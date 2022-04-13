Company director nabbed for submitting false report to Mafi

ALOR SETAR: An owner and director of an agricultural company was today detained to assist in the investigation into the submitting of a false report to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) to obtain claims totalling RM176,800 in 2020 and last year.

Sources in the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the 32-year-old man was detained at the Kedah MACC office, here, at 11.18 am.

The MACC also detained the chief administration officer of the company, namely, a 30-year-old woman, at 11.07 am at the same location to assist in the investigation.

“Both of them are suspected to have submitted a report which contains false details to MAFI in 2020 and 2021 on the list of participants of the Manpower Mobility Programme under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana).

“It is believed that the report did not meet the conditions set in the signed agreement. Both were suspected to have falsified the details of the participants for the purpose of making a claim of RM176,800,” the source said.

He said the statement of both suspects would be recorded and they be released on MACC bails.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama