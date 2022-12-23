Company director pleads guilty to CBT

KUANTAN: A company director pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving the company’s money amounting to RM168,740, three years ago.

Mohd Nizam Noh, 49, a director at Massnizam Group Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, who was entrusted with the money in the company’s account, was charged with committing the offence at Masjid Saidina Hamzah Kampung Padang, Jalan Sungai Lembing, here, between March 29, 2019 and Nov 5, 2019.

The charge, framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and with whipping and fine, upon conviction.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain set Jan 31 to hear the facts of the case and sentencing.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Haryati Abdullah, while Mohd Nizam was unrepresented. - Bernama