ALOR GAJAH: A former senator was fined a total of RM340,000, in default 68 months’ jail by the sessions court here today after he pleaded guilty to allowing 68 illegal immigrants to enter his premises in January this year.

Judge Ahmad Sazali Omar meted out the fine on Datuk Chiew Lian Keng, who is a director of NSK Holdings Sdn Bhd Datuk Chiew Lian Keng.

Chiew, 56, was charged with allowing the illegal immigrants, all men and comprised 51 Indian nationals, Pakistani (11), Myanmarese (three), Bangladeshi (two) and a Nepalese at his premises at the NSK Trade City wholesale market at Jalan TTC 26, Taman Teknologi Cheng here at about 4pm last Jan 22.

The charge, framed under Section 55E(1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, provides a maximum fine of RM30,000, or imprisonment for up to 12 months, or to both, for each illegal immigrant found at the premises, upon conviction.

Chiew was fined RM5,000 for each illegal immigrant, in default a month’s jail.

When handing down the sentence, Ahmad Sazali said as a company director, Chiew should be aware of regulations on hiring of employees.

Prosecuting officer from the Immigration Department Nuratika Aman prosecuted, while lawyer Zaflee Pakwanteh represented Chiew. — Bernama