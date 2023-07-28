Company directors, manager fined RM130,260 each for selling fake designer goods

IPOH: Two directors and a manager of a company were each fined RM130,260 by the Sessions Court here today after they were found guilty of selling 4,342 pairs of fake designer shoes and slippers four years ago.

Judge Norashima Khalid meted out the fine on company directors Yap Kian Seng, 61, and Sun Haixia, 41, (Chinese national) and manager Yap Yin Keat, 51, after finding they had failed to raise a reasonable doubt against the prosecution's case.

Norashima also fined the company, Enhengda Sdn Bhd, RM217,100 for the offence.

According to the charges, the three accused and the company were charged with possession for supply goods to which a false trade description is applied,

The fake goods involved were 2,210 pairs of slippers with the brand ‘Nike’, 60 pairs of shoes and 2,072 pairs of slippers using the ‘Adidas’ brand.

The offence was allegedly committed at the premises of Enghengda Sdn Bhd, Nos. 25, 27 & 29, Hala Perusahaan Kledang Utara 4, Kawasan Perindustrian Menglembu here, at about 11.10 am on May 17, 2019.

They were charged under Section 8(2)(c) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011, which is punishable with a fine not exceeding RM10, 000 for each item placed under false trade descriptions or imprisonment for a maximum of three years or both upon conviction.

The company was charged under Section 8(2)(c) of the Trade Descriptions Act 201, which is punishable by a fine of not more than RM15,000 for each item placed under false trade descriptions, upon conviction.

The court allowed the defence’s application for a stay of the execution of the sentence pending their appeal at the High Court here, and imposed bail of RM15,000 each.

The prosecution was conducted by the prosecuting officer from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Muhammad Ridzuan Abd Rahim, while lawyers Mohd Fitri Asmuni and Mohd Asri Otsman represented both the accused and the company. -Bernama