Company fined RM100,000 for submitting false information over cooking oil supply

IPOH: A cooking oil wholesale company was fined RM100,000 by the Teluk Intan Sessions Court after failing to maintain a stock book of controlled items and having submitted false information.

The Perak Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Ministry director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the company pleaded guilty to five charges that were committed during the Chicken, Chicken Egg and Cooking (Op ATM) operation on July 5, last year.

“The enforcement officers raided a premise at Jalan Perdana 7, Slim Perdana Business Centre near Slim River and found that the company had failed to maintain a stock book on controlled items and the case was investigated under Regulation 13 (1) of the Control of Supplies Regulation 1974.

“The company committed an offence under Section 8 (4( (b) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 by submitting false information regarding documents or invoices for the sale of cooking oil to the enforcement,“ he said in a statement today. - Bernama