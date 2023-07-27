Company fined RM20,000 for bitcoin mining electricity theft

PUTRAJAYA: Mega Auto Energy Industries Sdn Bhd was fined RM20,000 by the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court here today, for the theft of electricity for its bitcoin mining activities on June 24.

The Energy Commission in a statement today said the company was charged under Section 37(3)(e) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 (Act 447), which is punishable by a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not exceeding RM1 million or imprisonment of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

It said it takes the issue of electricity theft seriously as it not only impacts the value of the nation’s energy sector but also the stability of electricity supply and public safety.

“The Energy Commission is always committed to implementing and enforcing the regulations on the supply of energy. We hope this case serves as a deterrent to all parties to refrain from such activities,” it added. -Bernama