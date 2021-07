IPOH: A scaffolding company was fined RM35,000 by the Sessions Court here today for failing to ensure safety at work, resulting in the death of two of its employees last year.

Team Scaffolding & Insulation Sdn Bhd, represented by its director, Lau Kiew Ling, 39, pleaded guilty after the charge was read before Judge Norashima Khalid.

The judge ordered the accused to serve six months in prison if she failed to pay the fine.

According to the charge sheet, the company, as the employer, had failed to ensure the safety, health and welfare of the workers handling scaffolding installed on the sixth floor in ‘calciner kiln 3’, according to a safety design.

It resulted in two workers, both Myanmar nationals, Nay Lin, 25 and Maung Maung Win, 32, falling from a high place at Tasek Corporation Berhad, Persiaran Tasek, Tasek Industrial Estate at 12 noon on Oct 5, last year.

The company was charged under Section 15 (1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, which is punishable under Section 19 of the same law by a fine not exceeding RM50,000, or imprisonment not exceeding two years, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was conducted by Department of Occupational Safety and Health Perak branch prosecuting officer, Hasan Abdul Rahman, while the accused was unrepresented.

On Oct 5 last year, the media reported that two Myanmar workers died, after falling while dismantling scaffolding installed in the interior of a cement factory in Ipoh. — Bernama