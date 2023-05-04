Company loses RM1.9m after account system hacked

JOHOR BAHRU: A company operating in Batu Pahat, Johor has suffered a loss of RM1.9 million due to a breach in their banking system, resulting in the company’s money being transferred to unknown parties.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said police received a report on the incident from a 41-year-old woman, who is the company’s accountant at 6.34 pm on March 28.

He said an initial investigation found that the company used a bulk payment method by a local bank to transfer monthly payments to suppliers.

“Through the method, the company registers the name, the account number of the supplier company and the amount to be paid in the system.

“So, every month, the company will only enter the payment value without changing any details and just click on the system to send the payment to the bank,“ he said in a statement today.

Kamarul Zaman said on March 27, the complainant checked the recipients of the bulk payment and found that there were 10 transactions that had been redirected to unknown parties.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997. - Bernama