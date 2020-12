MELAKA: A manager of a paintball company pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here, today to possession of 22 paintball guns that look like imitation rifles.

Idilhan Ibrahim, 49, was charged with committing the offence at the Hang Jebat Equestrian Centre, Jalan Ekuestrian, Hang Jebat Sports Complex, here at 9.20 am last Sept 12.

He was charged under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, which provides an imprisonment for up to a year, or fine up to RM5,000, or both, if found guilty.

Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim allowed Idilhan, represented by lawyer Mawar Nur Izzati Md Zamri, bail of RM2,000 with one surety and set Jan 5 for mention and submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Najwa Nazari prosecuted. -Bernama