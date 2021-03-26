Company manager, cooperative secretary nabbed by MACC

JOHOR BAHRU: A company manager and a cooperative secretary in Johor have been arrested for alleged bribery and abuse of power.

According to sources, the 39-year-old manager of a Felda company in Kulai was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at about 3pm today.

The 50-year-old secretary of a Felda cooperative was nabbed yesterday.

The manager was said to have received more than RM140,000 from a company as a bribe for the award of maintenance work at a Felda oil palm plantation near Mersing, the sources said.

The cooperative secretary was alleged to have used his position to get a RM300,000 contract to transport oil palm in Segamat.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrests when contacted. — Bernama