Company manager fine RM48,000, jailed for forgery

KOTA KINABALU: A company manager was fined a total of RM48,000 and jailed for one day by the Special Sessions Court for Corruption here today after pleading guilty to a charge with submitting forged documents when submitting claims for petrol and diesel supply amounting to RM172,980 in 2018.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat meted out the fine on Hassan Ho Abdullah, 36, who pleaded guilty to eight alternative charges under Section 471 of the Penal Code for using as genuine a forged document.

He was fined RM6,000 and a day’s jail on each charge, with the jail sentence to be served concurrently, meaning that he would have to pay fine totalling RM48,000 and to serve only one day in jail.

Hassan Ho, a manager at Sinaran Transporter and Setia Gemilang Enterprise, which are appointed to supply and distribute RON 95 petrol and diesel in 2018 under the Price Standardisation Programme by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA) through the National Price Council (MHBN), paid the fine.

He was charged with submitting the forged documents for claims for oil supply to point of sale (POS) for August, September, October and November 2018 through Sinaran Transporter company totalling RM84,420 at MDTCA office in Kudat on Nov 27 the same year.

He was also charged with submitting forged documents for claims for oil supply to the POS for the same four months through Setia Gemilang Enterprise, totalling RM88,560 at the same place and date.

All the claims contained forged documents, namely a declaration and confirmation letter from Napson service station which was forged, but submiited as genuine to MDTCA.

The owner of the Napson service station in Kota Marudu, Napson Tahir, confirmed that the declaration and confirmation letter was false and was not issued by his party.

Hassan Ho was arrested by the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) on May 20 last year.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC prosecuting officer Rekhraj Singh, while lawyer Amlin Nohin, represented Hassan Ho. - Bernama