Company manager pleads not guilty of giving RM14,000 bribe

IPOH: A manager of a construction company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three counts of corruption by giving bribes, totalling RM14,000 to an assistant engineer of a Public Work Department (PWD) about three years ago.

Asdi Ali, 42, made the plea after the charges were read out separately to him before judge M. Bakri Abd Majid.

On the first count, he was charged with giving a RM6,000 bribe to a Malaysian government agent, namely Assistant Engineer, Hairulnizam Sarudin, 44, through a cash deposit machine to the recipient’s Maybank account.

It was as an inducement for him (Hairulnizam) to give approval for additional work for approval for “Kerja-Kerja Pembaikan Lapis Kalis” at n Block B and C of the Women’s Hostel at Darul Quran Kuala Kubu Bharu, Hulu Selangor.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Maybank Ipoh Garden branch here on Dec 6, 2019.

Asdi was also charged with giving bribes of RM5,750 and RM2,250 to the same person through the same bank account to obtain permission and approval for additional work for repair work of the staff and officers residential block at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Police College, Hulu Selangor and for maintenance work at Sekolah Menengah Sains Hulu Selangor, respectively.

The offences were allegedly committed at the same location on Dec 20, 2019.

All three charges were framed under Section 17 (b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC) and is punishable under Section 24 (1) of the same act which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the total value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher upon conviction.

The court allowed Asdi bail of RM8,000 with one surety and also ordered the case to be transferred to the Shah Alam Court to be tried along with other corruption cases facing him.

The court also set Jan 26 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab, while Asdi was represented by lawyer Nazrin Sulaiman.

Last Sunday, Asdi pleaded not guilty at the Johor Bahru Sessions Court on charges of giving bribe of RM10,000 to obtain work to repair and improve the safety of roads in Hulu Selangor.

On Dec 21 last year, Asdi and an older brother, Amir Ali, 45, who is also a contractor, pleaded not guilty at the Shah Alam Sessions Court to three charges of giving bribes amounting to RM83,000 in connection with upgrading, maintenance and repair work at the Hulu Selangor PWD last year. - Bernama