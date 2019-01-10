Company manager pleads not guilty to corruption

BUTTERWORTH: A company manager pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to nine counts of conspiring with his brother, who is a lecturer at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), to appoint his company as supplier for goods worth more than RM160,000 to the university.

Mustafa Kamal Mohamed, 48, made the plea before judge Nizam Zakaria.

On seven of the counts, he was charged with conspiring with his brother, Badaruddin Mohamed, 53, who was director at USM Strategic Communication Office, to approve his (Mustafa Kamal) company as supplier of goods and souvenirs, all worth RM153,793, to the office between Sept 22, 2011 and Nov 23, 2012.

He was also charged with two counts of conspiring with Badaruddin, who was then USM Sustainable Tourism Research Cluster (STRC) head, to approve the same company to supply 30 units of ‘souvenir glass’ , worth RM3,450, and an office biometric, worth RM2,920, to STRC between Sept 5, 2011 and May 14, 2012.

Mustafa Kamal was allowed bail of RM24,000 in three sureties for all the charges and the court set Feb 20 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mohamad Azlan Basri prosecuted, while lawyer Muhammad Ariff Shaharuddin. represented Mustafa Kamal. — Bernama