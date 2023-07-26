Company manager produces carrier boxes for parrots

IPOH: A manager at a private company decided to design and produce his own bird carrier boxes after finding that the imported ones were too expensive.

Mansor Karjin, 52, is now a commercial producer of parrot travel carrier box under the name ‘Nelly Brand’.

The parrot box is in demand not only from local bird enthusiasts but also from overseas such as Thailand, Norway, Dubai, Singapore and Brunei.

“I started making these bird boxes since December 2019 on a part-time basis. I have fulfilled the order of more than 500 boxes, now Nelly Brand also has an agent in Singapore.

“I aim for the product to be marketed in Indonesia. I have to find someone I trust to be an agent there before I can enter the market,“ he told Bernama when met at the ‘free-fly’ activity organised by Perak Youth and Sports Ministry recently.

Mansor said he used three main materials to produce it, namely aluminum, solid and hollow polycarbonate as well as acrylic.

The boxes are sold from as low as RM240 to up to RM1080 according to the design and size desired by the customer, through his Facebook and Instagram accounts, Mansor Man as well as TikTok nellybrand_mansorman.

Currently, Mansor is operating from his home in Shah Alam, Selangor and is also planning to open his own shop in the area since there are many parrot fans there.

The Segamat, Johor native said he has three blue-and-gold macaws named Niki, Nelly and Dio, as well as two sun conure parrots. - Bernama