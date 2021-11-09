Company manager remanded five days for corruption

SHAH ALAM: The Magistrate’s Court here today issued a five-day remand order against a company manager to assist in the investigation of a corruption case amounting to almost RM1 million.

The remand order against the 50-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Mohamed Redza Azhar Rezali following an application by the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a MACC source, the suspect was alleged to have asked for protection money so that enforcement officers would not take action against a factory owner for offences involving the factory workers and also concerning foreign workers who died from Covid-19.

The suspect was alleged to have solicited and received RM840,000 in cash and through online transfers from July to September this year.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 (a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama