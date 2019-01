TAWAU: A company owner and four company managers are in remand for seven days from today for allegedly submitting false information to obtain tenders, worth RM8,847,500, to supply food to four secondary schools here for the period 2017 and 2018.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Herlina Muse following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The suspects, aged between 35 and 65, included three women. They were arrested at several locations here between 1.20pm and 8pm yesterday. — Bernama