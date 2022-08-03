Company owner claims trial to eight counts of bribery

KUALA LUMPUR: A private company owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to eight counts of accepting bribes involving the service tender of supplying, processing and printing the summons of the Royal Malaysia Police between 2019 and 2020.

On the first count, Mohd Shazwan Shaharuddin, 37, was charged with accepting five per cent of the tender’s worth namely RM2,122,50 from an employee of SR Express (M) Sdn Bhd, Ukasyah Amiruddin, 33, as an inducement for him to ensure the company secured the tender at a bistro in Taman Melawati here at 11 pm on July 2019.

The charge, under Section 16 (a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, punishable under Section 24 of the same act, carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a maximum fine of RM10,000 or five times the bribe amount, whichever is higher.

On the second to eighth counts, the accused was charged under the same section with accepting RM568,000 in bribes from the same individual as an inducement to help secure similar tender at a bank in Jalan Ampang and a house in Jalan Melati Indah, Tiara Kemensah here between Feb 24 and Oct 13, 2020.

Judge Rozina Ayob allowed Mohd Shazwan bail of RM50,000 in two sureties and fixed Sept 7 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Noralis Mat Rasyidah Azmi Kalai had proposed bail of RM250,000 in one surety while Mohd Shazwan’s counsel Ridha Abdah Subri asked for RM50,000 bail. - Bernama