Company owner pleads guilty to making false claim of RM44,600 under Penjana programme

ALOR SETAR: A company owner pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of making a false claim amounting to RM44,600 under the Social Security Organisation’s (Socso) Penjana Kerjaya 2.0 programme in 2021.

Muhammad Asyraf Omar, 31, the proprietor of Asyraf Omar Legacy, made the plea after the alternative charge was read out to him before Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah.

However, the judge fixed Nov 7 for the facts of the case and sentencing.

Muhammad Asyraf was allowed bail of RM15,000 with one surety pending the sentencing.

According to the alternative charge, Muhammad Asyraf was alleged to have dishonestly used as genuine forged documents, namely the verification form for the Hiring Incentive Programme under Penjana 2.0 for claims amounting to RM44,600.

The offence was committed at the Kedah Socso office on May 16, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 465 of the same law which provides for a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine or both if convicted.

The prosecution was handled by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutor Rehab Abdul Shukur, while the accused was represented by lawyer Muhaimin Hashim. - Bernama