Company supervisor charged with cheating by offering sale of non-existent land lots

ALOR GAJAH: A company supervisor pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to six counts of cheating involving RM60,661 by offering the sale of land that did not exist.

S. Sevasangar, 41, was charged with deceiving six individuals by offering them the sale of several lots of land in Alor Gajah and Jasin at a cheap price.

The victims are Abdul Halim Chong Abdullah, 40, a general worker of a sewerage company, electrician B. Muniandi, 36; contractor Muhammad Azizol Jaapar, 45; retiree Mazlan Abd Ghani, 53, Hairul Nizar Md Tan, 45, also a contractor, and Kamarulzaman Abdul Rashid, 42, who is a lorry driver.

They claimed to have suffered losses amounting to between RM2,051 and RM33,000 each.

Sevasangar was charged with committing the offence at a convenience store and at Taman Pengkalan Indah here between May 2022 and March 30 this year.

The charges are framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping, and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

Magistrate Nurul Bahiyah Kamaluddin allowed Sevasangar bail of RM28,000 and fixed June 23 for mention for submission of documents and appointment of counsel.

The prosecution is conducted by deputy public prosecutor Sharina Farhana Nor Sa’ari. - Bernama