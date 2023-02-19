Compensation for pig farmers affected by ASF outbreak to be finalised soon: Chan

NIBONG TEBAL: Compensation for pig farmers affected due to the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak will be finalised soon, says Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Chan Foon Hin.

He said the ministry had already held several discussions with the Ministry of Finance regarding the compensation issue.

“I have discussed it many times with the Ministry of Finance and I was informed that the funds were ready, but it’s only not in ‘black and white’ yet.

“An official statement (at the ministry level) will be made...I think in the near future (regarding the compensation) and we request the farmers involved to be patient,“ he told reporters after visiting pig farms in Kampung Selamat and Perkampungan Valdor here today.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was also present during the visit in which a dialogue session was also held with the affected pig farmers.

Commenting further, Chan said that every pig farm that had tested positive must comply with the set policy which was to carry out the culling of all pigs and to resume operations only after 80 days.

He said the Department of Veterinary Services (JPV) needed to comply with the policy and he also hoped that all parties, especially pig farmers, would also comply with it for the sake of biosecurity and consumer welfare.

So far, ASF has infected 30 commercial pig farms in Penang involving 68,659 pigs, with a total of 14,385 pigs being culled from 16 farms. - Bernama