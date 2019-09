KUALA LUMPUR: An individual who lodged a police report on a brawl at a sports complex in Ampang on Aug 31, which allegedly involved Perak PKR chairman Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (pic), has withdrawn the report.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat said the complainant, who claimed he sustained serious injuries after being beaten up, withdrew the report on Thursday.

He, however, did not disclose further details of the complainant’s actions and why he did so.

“The case will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for further action,“ he said in a statement today.

Fadzil said that Farhash, who is the prime suspect in the case, could not be traced and he is advised to surrender himself to help in the investigation.

He said five men including the complainant, aged between 22 and 38, had been arrested to help in the investigation.

“All of them worked as Muay Thai trainers. Four of the suspects will be released on police bail today while another suspect will be handed over to the Cheras district police headquarters as he is wanted by police in connection with a drug case,” he said.

The complainant claimed that he was attacked with helmets, knives and chairs during the fight involving more than 12 local men. - Bernama