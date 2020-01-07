Complaint committee to be set up to monitor 20 enforcement agencies

PUTRAJAYA: The Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) has agreed with the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission’s (EAIC) proposal on the need to set up a Complaint Committee (JKA), Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) announced today.

He said the JKA will be in charge of monitoring the management of complaints of misconduct in 20 enforcement agencies other than the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“This is to ensure that the monitoring on the 20 agencies can be carried out in line with the monitoring on PDRM,” he said after chairing the JKKMAR meeting here today.

When asked when the JKA would be set up, Mahathir said: “As soon as possible.”

The Prime Minister said JKKMAR also agreed with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) proposal for the termination of service for the post of MACC chief commissioner be made through a constitutional process by amending the relevant law.

The JKMMAR also agreed to carry out a study on the possibility for MACC chief commissioner’s appointment procedures to also be made through a constitutional process, Mahathir said.

“This is to prevent government’s intervention in the appointment and to ensure transparency and independence of the chief commissioner from the influence of any quarters,” he said.

Dr Mahathir said the government is also serious in acting on the proposals submitted by the Institutional Reforms Committee (IRC).

“The JKKMAR was informed today that of the total 256 proposals submitted by the IRC, 190 are within the scopes of governance, integrity and anti-corruption, including 55 proposals which involve amending the Federal Constitution.

“For instance, (the proposals) to reform the legislative and election systems. Notification on these matters will be made to the IRC,” he said. — Bernama