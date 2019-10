CYBERJAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry is handling complaints of those in transition from analogue TV to digital TV.

Its Minister Gobind Singh Deo (pix) said the transition process from analogue to digital TV transmission will complete on Oct 31.

“That means you will need a decoder if you have a normal television set, while smart TV can receive digital TV transmission automatically.“

“The decoder for digital TV is provided free for the B40 group,“ he told reporters at the sidelines after launching the Selangor state level Smart School IoT Hackathon at Malaysian Global Innovation and Creative Centre (MaGIC), Cyberjaya today.

He also said the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission has prepared hotlines so that those who have complaints can call these hotlines to resolve their issues.

“Some complaints that we receive include not getting the decoder, or that the transmission is not good enough, but we are slowly resolving them,“ he said.

He added that there will be opportunities in the creative industries to produce exciting local content once the transition from analogue to digital is completed.

On another matter, Gobind said he is awaiting a report from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry on the recent security flaw exposed in the petrol subsidy programme microsite.

“I read about it at the press yesterday and my ministry is getting in touch with the relevant authorities to get the report.“

“Let me get the facts from the ministry first and report, I want to understand the problem better before I comment on it,“ he said.

He was commenting on reports that the microsite was revealing bank account details of petrol subsidy programme recipients at the source code.