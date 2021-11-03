Complete reliance on artificial intelligence can lead to hiring the wrong candidates, says expert

PETALING JAYA: Human resource managers, step aside. Artificial intelligence (AI) is taking over the recruitment process.

Incredible as it sounds, AI is creeping into yet another role traditionally played by man.

The change, most experts think, is inevitable. After all, AI technology is already common on job search platforms.

However, like most things new, the kinks are still present.

As head of human resource at Arena Group Srithren Krishnan pointed out, complete reliance on AI can and will lead to the hiring of the wrong candidates.

He agreed that during the Covid-19 pandemic, when face-to-face meetings are not possible, having AI take over the recruitment process is the way to go.

“However, it has also made us realise that complete reliance on AI is not sustainable,” he told theSun.

“In my experience, not all that is written in the resume is true. AI shortlists candidates based on key words in the CVs, so a less-than-accurate entry could lead to the selection of the wrong candidate,” Srithren said.

That, he said, is when the human factor proves to be more reliable. “Sometimes, you need to ‘cheat’ to get the right person for the job. AI is not programmed to have that leeway,” he added.

Nonetheless, he believes that AI still has a role to play in the recruitment process. “It will make it easier for the HR manager and recruiter to discover potential candidates,” he said.

Srithren pointed out that AI will serve well at large multinationals that may see more applicants for a job. “It shortens the time taken to screen all candidates. The HR manager can then make the final decision on who best fits the bill,” he said.

Dr Zati Hakim Azizul Hasan, senior lecturer at the Department of Artificial Intelligence in Universiti Malaya, agreed that it is not a good idea to rely wholly on AI to recruit.

“It does take away a large portion of the workload, given that it can look through thousands of resumes quickly and filter out the best candidates according to set criteria,” she told theSun.

However, Zati said, an experiment to rank job applicants according to a set of benchmarks by her students has shown that classifying people is difficult even with AI.

“This is because skills such as problem-solving, communications, negotiation, empathy and resilience are not quantifiable (yet). So filtering and ranking resumes is not enough,” she pointed out.

“While AI can be useful for mass recruitment, the human touch is essential to get the stand-out candidates for highly competitive positions,” she added.

Aside from its lack of flexibility, AI comes with security threats.

“For instance, if the proper firewalls are not in place to protect data, AI becomes yet another risk to the organisation,” Srithren said.

AI-conducted interviews may also lead to job description documents being exposed to competitors.

“Protection of the company’s proprietary information will then be questionable,” he said.

Srithren said the best way forward is to use AI at the initial stage, when thousands of applications have to be screened.

“But at the stage when the applicant is interviewed, it can be done via zoom if face-to-face meetings are not possible,” he said.

He pointed out that unless the recruiter sees the candidate’s face, it is difficult to determine the good and bad attributes.

“There is also the possibility that if the interview is conducted through AI, someone in the family may be coaching the candidate from the side,” he said.

Srithren favours what he describes as the 80/20 formula, which entails AI assessing the candidate’s technical abilities, which account for only 20% of the weightage in the decision-making process.

The remaining 80% is behavioural and it can be assessed only by a human,” he added.