Compliance essential

PETALING JAYA: Employees who are given work-from-home (WFH) orders by their bosses can be recalled to report for work at the office as long as it complies with conditional movement control order (CMCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan (pix) said yesterday the government’s SOP on WFH are only for staff in managerial and supervisory positions, and no more than 10% of such staff are allowed to report for duty at a company during the CMCO, and work hours are limited from 10am to 2pm.

He said as such, the company management might decide to rotate its staff in such positions and recall them to work.

“As long as the management complies with the 10% maximum workforce for these positions and the limited working hours, it will not be breaching the CMCO rules,” he told theSun.

Shamsuddin said as for staff in other positions, there are no restrictions under the CMCO and they can report for work as directed by their employers.

There have been complaints from employees who claimed their employers have compelled them to report for work despite the CMCO.