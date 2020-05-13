Compliance Task Force to monitor malls conducting sales, promotions

PUTRAJAYA: The Compliance Operation Task Force on standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will be deployed more often at shopping malls and supermarkets conducting certain cheap sales or promotions, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said this was to ensure there were no violations of the SOP which could lead to Covid-19 infection occurring during the sale process.

He said customers also needed to be disciplined and comply with the SOP for their own health and safety.

“When we allow business premises to operate, we allowed with certain conditions. In the SOP, social distancing and the number of customers allowed inside at any one time have been determined.

“Any violation of the SOP will result in us ordering them (traders) to close shop,” he said at the daily press conference on the CMCO here today.

Meanwhile Ismail Sabri said the task force conducted 70,237 checks nationwide yesterday to monitor and enforce compliance of the SOP, adding that the rate of compliance for the CMCO nationwide was 95%.

“Pahang, Malacca and Penang recorded the highest rate of compliance at 98%, while the lowest rate of compliance by a state was 86%,” he said. - Bernama