Comply with directive to move if rain continuous: Police

KOTA BARU: The Kelantan police advises residents of houses in low lying areas to exercise caution and abide by directives if they are asked to move out by the authorities later.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said there was a possibility of flood based on Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) information if incessant heavy rain takes place for six hours non-stop on Nov 23 to 26 because a high tide would also occur at the same time.

He said this was how a flash flood had occurred in Gua Musang two days ago in low lying areas, despite only two hours of rain, and inundating several homes.

‘’Because of this, we have directed residents to be prepared and follow directives to move, if they are issued.

‘’The flood water usually rises quickly and a rescue operation will surely be difficult to carry out. Residents in low lying areas are advised to be more sensitive with the current situation during the flood season,’’ he told reporters, here today.

He said those families with pregnant women must be ready including by putting their pregnant family members at houses of relatives (if necessary).

He said an estimated 300 pregnant women were waiting to deliver their babies in November or December.

Hasanuddin said this when commenting on a Flood Co-ordination Meeting which he had chaired at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters, yesterday.

On preparation for floods, all the agencies involved including Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the Social Welfare Department were in a state of readiness with the personnel and logistics available.

‘’The Kelantan police will seek the aid of Bukit Aman if it is required later.

‘’In terms of road connections, if they are cut off, we will use helicopters whether from MAF, JBPM or rented, if necessary. We will use satellite communication equipment if communication using telephone is difficult in operations during the floods,’’ he added. — Bernama