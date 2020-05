PUTRAJAYA: All business and industrial premises which fail to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health (MOH) while operating under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) will face stern actions including premises shutdown.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) also said that the enhanced MCO (EMCO) would be enforced if Covid-19 cases are detected at the premises or nearby areas.

“The SOP is very clear, so the most important is to comply with the SOP. If they do not comply with the SOP then we will close the locality or premises,” he told the daily Covid-19 media briefing here today.

He also said that the MOH would monitor the situation from time to time to ensure full compliance of the SOP as well as carry out joint enforcement with other authorities including local government authorities (PBT).

On a question whether MOH had provided inputs to the government’s decision to impose the CMCO, he said it was a collective decision.

“MOH will provide the advisory, unlike during the peak of the cases, we are a bit concerned at that point of time a few weeks ago because there was an exponential increase.

“ ... now it is clear that we are in the recovery phase, if we continue to do so, this will improve the situation further,“ he said.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today announced that the government would enforce CMCO with most economic and social activities are allowed to resume beginning May 4.

Elaborating further, Dr Noor Hisham said Malaysia had met all six criteria set by the World Health Organization (WHO) to enforce CMCO which include enhanced border control and the ability of MOH facilities in dealing with the outbreak.

“On April 14, we have succeeded in flattening the curve and today’s cases are under control in double digits,” he said.

Meanwhile, asked on whether the ministry would introduce a new guideline including making it compulsory for the people to wear face masks when going out, Dr Noor Hisham said for the time being members of the public are encouraged to wear masks while in public places.

He also said that the ministry has not yet planned to make mask-wearing compulsory.

“WHO recommended that only those who have symptoms must wear face masks, while for others to wear it when going out to the public places,” he added. — Bernama