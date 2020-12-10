Comply with SOPs to prevent new clusters

KUALA LUMPUR: Following the growing number of clusters originating from social gatherings in recent times, the Ministry of Health has reminded the public to adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) when attending any type of gathering or while in public places.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, through a Facebook post, today said that this includes large gatherings involving families such as celebrations, and religious ceremonies which are also attended by individuals with symptoms.

He cited an example of the Enggor Cluster in Perak and the Indah Mas Cluster in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor which started with family gatherings and then spread in the community.

Dr Noor Hisham added that the Inai Cluster and Jambul Cluster in Sabah are among clusters that stem from celebrations while the Mentari Cluster detected in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur started from religious ceremonies involving family members and acquaintances present at a funeral in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

“The public is required to comply with the SOPs in all circumstances and in all places, as assembly activities organised without SOPs compliance will increase the risk of Covid-19 transmission to the public.

“It is very important for us always to be vigilant and strive to protect ourselves, family and even the community around us from getting Covid-19 infection,” he said.

“Physical distancing is difficult to practice in crowded and confined spaces, but taking lessons from the incidents of these clusters, the community is advised to abide by and obey the advice given,” he said.-Bernama