Comply with SOPs when delivering aid to flood victims, volunteers told

YAN: The police have advised volunteers providing help to flood victims here to always adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said although the volunteers are providing help to the victims, there must be SOP compliance control in place.

“We don’t want them to roam in red zone areas, we don’t want them to carry the disease or get infected with Covid-19 because we (Kedah) are still in Phase One of the PPN.

“We want to prevent the spread of the virus,” he told a press conference here today.

He was commenting on the presence of many volunteers from various non-governmental organisations in the district, especially in the flood-affected areas to provide help and deliver donations to the victims.

Mazlan also urged those who want to deliver aid to the flood victims to register with district Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) that would manage the distribution of their contributions.

Meanwhile, he said a total of 430 personnel from various agencies were involved in today’s search and rescue operation for two more victims who were still missing in the flood incident caused by the water surge phenomenon, last Wednesday.

“We also mobilise assets such as helicopters, drones and marine boats to assist in the search and rescue efforts. We hope they can be found soon,” he said. — Bernama