Compound for SOP violations only as last resort-Takiyuddin

KOTA BHARU: The government considers the issue of compound for violations of the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent Covid-19 infection as settled, and enforcement teams have been reminded to issue summonses only as a last resort, said Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) said for example in a situation where many people failed to observe the SOP, enforcement officers would first give advice and warnings.

“If they still refused to comply, then summonses would be issued as the law has to be enforced,” he told reporters after presenting tablets to schoolchildren in the Kota Bharu parliamentary constituency here today.

He said new guidelines on the three categories of offences had been issued, with the differing amounts for compound spelt out.

“Where there is law, there is a need for fines and penalties. If there is still confusion on this issue, I would urge all community leaders to explain to the rakyat to clear the air,” he added.

On Wednesday, Takiyuddin said the Cabinet had agreed to set the guidelines on value of compounds and discounts for various offences, following complaints over compounds of up to RM10,000 for individuals and RM50,000 for companies.

They include an offer of 50 per cent or 25 per cent discount to individuals or companies who settle their compounds within a specified period.

The guidelines spell out offences under three categories - high, moderate and normal - with their corresponding compound values.- Bernama