KUALA LUMPUR: The compound for violating the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) has been increased from RM1,000 to RM10,000 starting today, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He said the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 was gazetted beginning 12.01am today.

Abdul Hamid said the decision to increase the value of the compound, however, is not meant to punish the public excessively or allow the government to collect money from them.

“But it’s simply to make people aware that the virus is still everywhere, in case we forget.

“If MCO imposed since a month ago is not complied with, the situation can change (from better) to worse at any time,“ he told a press conference here.

Abdul Hamid said the SOP offenders would be issued a RM10,000 compound notice, but it was up to the discretion of the authorised officers, namely the District Health Officers (PKD) to determine the actual value of the compound fine.

“Any police officer or personnel only issues a compound notice to SOP offenders for not wearing a face mask or not practising physical distancing.

“They are given two weeks to settle the compound, however, offenders can appeal to PKD and up to PKD’s discretion to determine the amount of payment,“ he said.

He said the maximum compound of RM10,000 was aimed at repeat offenders and the Ministry of Health (MOH) would develop a system to record their names.

“If they are found to be repeating the same offence, then they should be issued a compound fine of up to RM10,000,“ he said.

Abdul Hamid said he had attended the Covid-19 meeting where Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah had tabled a module to address the pandemic.

“If drastic measures are not taken by the government (including) enforcing MCO 2.0 and banning interstate and inter-district travel, the situation will get worse and positive Covid-19 cases can also reach up to 10,000 per day.

“If this happens, the system will collapse...with the implementation of the MCO 2.0 for two weeks, the cases have been reduced,“ he said. — Bernama