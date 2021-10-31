Compounds issued to political parties for flouting SOP - Melaka CPO

MELAKA: Political parties were compounded in Melaka for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

Melaka police chief, Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali (pix, centre) said that among the violations of SOP were encouraging the public to gather in a place, no physical distancing, not wearing face mask, not providing MySejahtera QR Code and did not provide sanitiser.

“We take action regardless of the party (committing the violations) because our priority is to protect public safety. We are colour-blind about political parties because PDRM is a government agency which is entrusted to uphold the law,” he told reporters after an Op Jihad Dadah operation in Krubong today.

He said this when asked to comment on two compounds issued in Melaka involving Parti Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (MUDA) on October 27 and Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) yesterday.

On the amount of compound imposed, Abdul Majid said the affected party could refer the compound to the Ministry of Health and appeal for a reduction.- Bernama