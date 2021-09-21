Comprehensive bamboo R&D at FRIM - Dr Ismail Parlan

KUALA LUMPUR: Bamboo research at the Forest Research Institute Malaysia (FRIM) covers almost every aspect for the purpose of conservation, use and commercialisation of bamboo, said FRIM director-general Dr Ismail Parlan.

He said in general, the research focus involved the fields of taxonomy, growth distribution, cultivation, physical and mechanical properties, treatment and products with studies focused on more than 13 species of bamboo with commercial value such as semantan bamboo and beting bamboo.

According to Ismail, the study of bamboo cultivation began in the early 1990’s using bamboo seed growing techniques which can be commercialised as well as care in nurseries and bamboo cultivation techniques for plantations.

“FRIM has also succeeded in pioneering the field of tissue culture technology and also focused on research on the physical and mechanical properties of bamboo to develop high value-added and environmentally friendly products,“ he said in a statement today.

Ismail said the research and development (R&D) on bamboo at FRIM started in the early 1980s due to the plant being suitable as an alternative material to wood.

Ismail added that to date FRIM has recorded various achievements in bamboo research, which includes receiving awards at national and international levels, as well as the production of publications such as journals, books and papers.

He said FRIM was also involved in the study of bamboo cultivation as a source of panda food through the China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA) between the governments of Malaysia and the People’s Republic of China in 2012.

FRIM’s Bamboo, Rattan and Palm Unit head Dr Mohd Khairun Anwar Uyub said the changing era and technology had prompted FRIM researchers to focus on the production of composites from bamboo.

According to him, FRIM researchers also developed treatment methods using phenolic adhesives that improve the dimensional stability and mechanical strength of laminated bamboo products for external use.

“Bamboo’s resistance to fungi, pests and weather effects is very important to maintain the quality and extend the lifespan of bamboo products,“ he said.

Due to the history of bamboo R&D, FRIM dedicated the results of the effort by establishing a special gallery, the Bamboo and Palm Gallery, which was officially opened in April 2014 to display various bamboo products and species for public reference.

The gallery is the first in Malaysia and was recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records on Jan 20, 2015, with the gallery aimed at raising public awareness of the commercial potential of important natural resources.

Apart from information on bamboo, rattan and palm, the gallery also houses R&D products in the form of furniture and various commodities for daily use.

