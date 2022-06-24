Comprehensive probe into death of baby Syifaa: Police

SEREMBAN: Police have completed investigations on the death of a 15-month-old baby girl, Nour Rania Asyifaa Yuseri at a childcare centre in Bandar Sri Sendayan here in February.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ruslan Khalid said the probe covered witness statements and forensic technicals as well as the service of a pathologist and a chemist.

The investigation paper had been referred to the Negeri Sembilan Prosecution Unit head and up to the Attorney-General. The case is being investigated under Section 31 of the Child Act 2001.

“Orders had been given by the Attorney-General for an inquest to find the cause of death,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Ruslan said the inquest hearing was set for June 29.

Local media reported that the wife of Johor Regent, Che’ Puan Besar Khaleeda Bustamam had called on the government to reinvestigate the death of Baby Syifaa. — Bernama