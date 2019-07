MADINAH: Malaysian haj pilgrims do not have to worry about health facilities because the Tabung Haji Board (TH) and the Saudi Arabian government have provided completed health treatment services.

Tabung Haji Board (TH) Madinah Operations (Medical) director Dr Hairul Izwan Abdul Rahman, the main treatment centre in the Madinah TH headquarters in Dar Al-Jiffry here is supported by one clinic each in the three zones where Malaysian pilgrim accommodations are.

He said in addition, the Saudi Arabian government is providing free health services to all haj pilgrims for any ailment, including those which require surgery and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans.

“The treatment centre in Dar Al-Jiffry has 37 beds for patients, including the observation room, and red and yellow zones emergency treatment rooms. Our three clinics are at the Al-Haram Hotel, Movenpick Hotel and Rawda Al-Aqiq.

“We have obtained the permission from the Saudi Arabian Health Ministry for us to begin operations and we have brought from Malaysia experts and staff in various fields of medicine,” he told Bernama.

As many as 30,200 Malaysians are scheduled to perform their pilgrimages this year, aided by 640 TH staff.

Dr Hairul Izwan, a public health specialist, said the TH team included medical specialists, an anesthesiologist, pharmacist, dietitian, physiotherapist, medical officers, nurses, x-ray technicians and medical laboratory technicians.

“We have complete medical facilities here, but if the patient needs more serious treatment, we will send him to a Saudi Arabian hospital and we will be with the pilgrim to assist him,” he said.

He said so far, the team has not seen many cases among Malaysian pilgrims, only those with minor health issues like fever, cough, flu, dry skin and knee problems. — Bernama