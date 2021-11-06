Computer shop owner arrested for using fake work permit — Immigration Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: A 30-year-old Bangladeshi computer shop owner was arrested on suspicions of using a forged temporary work permit by the ID Hack syndicate at a luxury condominium in the capital last Wednesday.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the department also arrested the suspect’s Indonesian wife, 44, for not having any valid travel documents.

He said the enforcement operation was part of Op ID Hack, an operation to clamp down on the remaining members of the syndicate who are still in operation and tracking down foreigners who are using fake permits forged by the syndicate.

“(The suspect) is a computer products wholesaler at a well-known shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur. By using this fake ID Hack work permit, he managed to rent a shop and profited immensely from his business,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“Further inspections revealed RM162,077 in cash in the man’s residence. Both the man and his wife were arrested under Section 51(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and have been remanded to Semenyih Immigration Detention Depot for further action under Section 51(5)(b) of the same act,” he added. — Bernama