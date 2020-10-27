Computer technician first person to be charged under amended RTD Act for drink-driving in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A computer technician became the first person to be charged at the Magistrate’s Court here under the amended Road Transport Act, which came into effect last Friday, for drink-driving.

Saw Yen Yew, 21, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out before Magistrate Rosnee Mohd Razak .

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, which exceeded the permitted level, at Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu here at 2.55 am last Sunday (Oct 25).

Saw faced a maximum fine of RM30,000, imprisonment for up to two years and lost his eligibility to hold a driving licence for two years, if found guilty.

The court allowed him bail of RM10,000 with one surety and set Nov 27 for mention and submission of documents.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Erma Yanti Abdul Rahim prosecuted, while lawyer Mohamad Ismail Mohamed represented Saw. — Bernama