THE fate of workers depends largely on how well their employers perform and how willing they are to put their employees’ needs ahead of other demands.

This has never been more evident than in the current crisis that has had a negative impact on the economy worldwide.

The Malaysian Trades Union Congress fears that even after getting all the business stimuli offered through various packages by the government, employers could still use the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse to downsize their workforce.

The pandemic is not the workers’ fault, its secretary-general J. Solomon (pix) pointed out. However, employers continue to pressure workers to quit their jobs or voluntarily take pay cuts, he said. “Otherwise, they are ‘encouraged’ to take unpaid leave.”

Solomon pointed out that such moves are against government directives.

To address the problem, he said the government should quickly introduce an emergency wage regulation to prevent lay-offs, pay cuts and forced leave, at least for the next 12 months.

“It will be the moral duty of the government to then pay the salaries of those affected if such an emergency regulation is not invoked.”

He said this can be done through a fourth stimulus package that is focused on helping employees.

Solomon said that allowing employees to reduce contributions to their Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or even withdraw from it is not the answer as it will affect their retirement package.

In March, the government announced that employees would be allowed to withdraw up to RM500 a month from their retirement fund to supplement their income.

The EPF has allocated RM1.66 billion for the purpose. About three million contributors qualify for the withdrawal.

