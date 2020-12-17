Concern over Perak exco line-up

PETALING JAYA: Unlike its tropical rainforests, any diversity left in the Perak government has all but disappeared.

Newly sworn in Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pix) has stated in no uncertain terms that there will be neither Chinese nor Indian representation in his administration, given that they are already represented at other levels of government.

While this is not entirely unexpected given that all Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymen are Malay, he could have saved the day by giving oversight authority to selected non-Malay members of the state assembly, most of whom are from the Opposition, Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Political scientist Dr Wong Chin Huat said Saarani could set up select committees and pick non-Malay assemblymen as heads. These committees will be authorised to scrutinise the government administration.

“This would showcase him as an inclusive leader, in line with his pledge to be ‘a mentri besar for all’ while shrewdly keeping the exco positions for his valuable allies,” Wong told theSun.

The alternative – appointing Buntong assemblyman A. Sivasubramaniam and his Tronoh counterpart Paul Yong Choo Kiong into the exco – is next to impossible.

Sivasubramaniam has left DAP to join Gerakan, a party that is almost non-existent in Perak.

Yong, who has also left DAP, is still entangled in a court case on a charge of raping his Indonesian maid.

However, Wong said setting up select committees and having PH assemblymen head them would not only be a gesture of goodwill but will also pave the way for continued cooperation and even the possibility of a new alliance.

Political analyst Khoo Kay Peng said the lack of diversity in the state’s administration could prove costly for PN in the next elections.

He said it could reinforce the perception that the PN government is not inclusive and thereby alienate non-Malay voters.

“There will be other elections to come and the PN alliance has to face the reality that there are non-Malays among the voters too,” Khoo told theSun.

Political commentator Prof Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said instead of emulating the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government, Perak could take the lead from Johor.

Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has also left out the Chinese and Indians in his administration after taking over as chief minister of Sabah in September, based on the same reason – that there are no Chinese lawmakers in his coalition.

To avoid alienating the Chinese and Indians, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad announced in November that all opposition lawmakers would be given the same allocation as PN assemblymen.

Traditionally, opposition lawmakers get a lower allocation for their individual constituencies compared with their counterparts on the government bench.

Tajuddin said the move has reaffirmed the state government’s acknowledgment that it is a multiracial society and cemented its claim that it is an inclusive administration.

“Johor has set a good example (for states like Perak and Sabah to follow),” he said.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Dr Oh Ei Sun said there is now an increasingly serious ethno-political schism between the majority Malays and minority non-Malays.

“Most Malays prefer Malay-centric governments, whereas most non-Malays are adamantly against that.”

He said as a result, seats are won or lost largely along racial lines.