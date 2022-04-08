Concern over poor living conditions of workers

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents of Taman Melawati are concerned about the deplorable conditions of the makeshift living quarters of construction workers carrying out remedial work at a hillslope in Jalan Taman Melawati 3.

The workers have been using makeshift tents, and a hut they built for shelter since they began repair works on the slope last December.

Taman Melawati Residents Association chairman Azhari Taharim said the remedial works are being carried out following a landslide at the hillside due to non-stop heavy rains on Dec 18 and 19.

“The foreign workers have not been provided a safe and suitable place to live in. They have been sleeping on the side of the road, shielded from the elements by only canvas and boards for the past few months,” he said.

Azhari confirmed that the Labour Department and the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council have been informed of the matter.

“Last week officials from the Labour Department came to visit but were unable to hand a summons as the employer could not be identified.”

Azhari claimed that the municipal council could not confirm what action it would take.

“What is the council’s engineering department doing after it hired the contractor? Why was there no monitoring by the department since last year? If it says site visits are made, did they not see the poor conditions the workers are living in?”

Azhari added that there are also concerns about how safety barriers and cones have been put on the road, which do not meet the safety standards of the Public Works Department.

The council’s public relations officer Norhayati Ahmad said it was aware of the residents’ concerns, and action would be taken immediately.

“I have contacted the engineering department for immediate action and removal of the makeshift tents for the workers.”

Norhayati said contractors assigned to any work by the council must adhere to its guidelines, including providing decent housing for workers and adhering to all safety guidelines.

Ampang Jaya Municipal Council’s Taman Melawati councillor Razif Hasan said that he too had alerted the relevant authorities, and confirmed that action is being taken.

He said the project’s contractor is responsible for all workers as well as site safety, and if necessary, the council should terminate the contract and hire a new contractor.