PETALING JAYA: Concern over an increase in workplace infections was raised as the country recorded 835 Covid-19 cases today with the 410 coming from Sabah.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah pointed out that of the 230 clusters in Malaysia, 62 were traced to workplaces.

“Almost 30% of all clusters are linked to the workplace,” he said in a press conference today.

“Proactive measures must be taken by employers to help stop the spread of Covid-19 by conducting regular screenings for their workers. This can help detect asymptomatic positive cases among the workers.”

Two more clusters, one each in Sabah and Labuan, were detected today. This took the total number of clusters in the country to 230.

Of the 835 cases today, five were imported while the rest were due to local transmission. The imported cases involved four foreigners and one Malaysian, coming from - India, Indonesia, Thailand and Bulgaria.

Sabah led again with 410 cases followed by Negeri Sembilan (155), Selangor (125), Labuan (74), Sarawak (16), Penang (13) and Perak with 11. Johor, Kedah, Terengganu, Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur all recorded fewer than 10 cases each.

There were 674 recoveries, putting the total number of recoveries at 18,499. The total number of cases in country stood at 28,640 with 9,903 active cases.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 89 patients are in intensive care and 32 requiring respiratory assistance.

Two deaths have been reported in Sabah involving a foreign female aged 53 who has no medical issues and a local male aged 82 with a medical background of lung and heart diseases. This leaves the death toll to 238, which is 0.83% of total cases.