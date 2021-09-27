Concerted effort to develop holistic creative industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Concerted efforts will be taken to develop the country’s creative industry under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) thus opening up opportunities for Malaysia to become an exporter of creative industry.

Measures taken to accelerate the growth of this creative industry includes developing a comprehensive ecosystem, upgrading talent skills to meet the requirements of the industry as well as strengthening product development and promotion.

According to the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) document released by the Economic Planning Unit today, efforts in maximising the industry’s potential will leverage the development of digital technology and Malaysian’s creativity while preserving invaluable national culture, arts and heritage.

“Enhancement of these growth enablers will increase revenue and job opportunities as well as bolster local distinctive cultural identities.

“These efforts will facilitate the creative industry to grow at 3.6 per cent per annum during the 12th Plan period contributing RM31.9 billion to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2025,” it said.

In order to develop the creative industry ecosystem as a growth catalyst in reinvigorating the economy, the existing policies mainly the National Creative Industry Policy (DIKN) and institutional framework will be reviewed to chart a new direction for the industry.

Apart from supporting the expansion of local companies into regional and global markets, the framework for digital content development will be improved to increase support, attract investments by fully utilising local talent and strengthening public-private partnerships.

A satellite account for the creative industry will be developed to facilitate data collection and analysis, further augmenting evidence-based decision-making in realising the industry’s potential.

Upskilling and reskilling of talent will be accelerated in various areas, including animation, movie-making and gaming to meet the industry requirements.

A regional platform for eSports, digital content regional hub and the Creator’s Studio will be established to meet the demand of the evolving creative content industry.

The teaching and learning of creative industry-related subjects, particularly multimedia, digital technology and fashion design will be expanded to more Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions nationwide.

The 12MP document stated that mobile applications and online platforms will be used to strengthen the development and promotion of Malaysian brand creative industry products and services.- Bernama