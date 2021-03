KUALA LUMPUR: The incident of a concrete block obstructing traffic at the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) this morning has nothing to do with the construction of the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE).

Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) in a statement today said that the concrete block has fallen from a lorry that was transporting it.

“The removal and cleaning work was completed in less than 30 minutes and the traffic situation has returned to normal,” the statement said.

Earlier today, photos of a concrete block in the middle lane of MRR2 after Hillview heading towards Ampang, causing severe congestion during morning rush hour, went viral on social media.- Bernama