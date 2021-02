KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), through an appointed contractor, will be carrying out work to replace the existing concrete bridge over the Klang River in Jalan Jelatek here, with a new one.

In a statement today, DBKL said changes and diversion of traffic flows will be implemented at the location starting tomorrow until Aug 30.

Road users in the area are advised to comply with the road signs and instructions. -Bernama