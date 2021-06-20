Concrete slab at highway construction site collapses, two workers injured (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Bangladeshi construction workers were injured after a concrete slab and metal reinforcements at a new highway construction site above the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE), near here, collapsed, last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) chief, Norazam Khamis said both victims, in their 20s and 40s, were carrying out construction works under the 12-metre high concrete structure, near the Kota Damansara exit toll, when the incident occurred at 7pm.

“A construction worker was slightly hurt while another was seriously injured on the waist after being hit by a chunk of rubble. They were sent to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, last night.

Norazam said JBPM received an emergency call about the incident at 7.13pm and dispatched a fire engine with eight firemen to the scene.

“The rescue operation ended at 7.34pm,” he added.

Meanwhile, Projek Lintasan Damansara Shah Alam Sdn Bhd, in a statement, said the incident took place in a closed location on the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) construction site and did not involve road users.

“The response team from DASH were at the scene of the incident to control the traffic and move the metal reinforcements,” it said

According to the statement, a stop-work order at the construction site had been issued immediately.

It said the developer and main contractor involved would give their full co-operation in the investigation conducted by the authorities concerned.

-Bernama