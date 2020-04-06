Concrete wall collapses in heavy rain, no casualties reported

JOHOR BARU: A concrete wall in a housing estate in Bandar Baru Uda, near here, collapsed today following a heavy downpour.

Larkin Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Mohamad Nazaruddin Ahmad Zainuddin said there were no casualties in the incident in Jalan Padi Huma 10.

“An 80 ft x 20 ft wall collapsed into a drain, causing water to flow onto the road and flood the compounds of several houses,” he said when contacted tonight.

He said 10 personnel in one fire engine and an emergency relief service vehicle were dispatched to the scene upon receiving a report at 7.07pm.

The collapse was believed to have been caused by erosion as it had rained heavily in the area since 5.30pm, he added. — Bernama