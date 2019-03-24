Condemn such attacks, Maszlee tells varsities

KUALA LUMPUR: Public university administrators should strongly condemn the Friday attack on Universiti Malaya (UM) students, Education Minister Maszlee Malik (pix) said today.

He reminded universities to uphold the views and freedoms of undergraduates as long as they don’t violate the country’s laws and university’s rules.

“It is inappropriate for the university management to take the easy way when our undergraduates are attacked by irresponsible groups,” he said on an attack on a group of UM students by supporters of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

“The same incident can happen in other campuses if everyone takes a perfunctory approach.”

He urged vice-chancellors of all universities to condemn the group that attacked the undergraduates.

UM previously issued a statement, confirming that six of its students had held placards outside the campus and that they did not suffer any serious injuries from the attack.

While saying it consistently gave its students the freedom to voice their views and acknowledging the undergraduates’ role in nation-building through active participation in political activities, UM also took the view that it did not support “provocation”.

UM also cited its vice-chancellor Datuk Abdul Rahim Hashim as saying that the attack could have been avoided if all involved had refrained from “provocative” words and actions.

The vice-chancellor was also cited as expressing hope that all those involved in the incident — regardless of whether they are the students or the supporters of a “certain group” — would act more maturely in the future without using force.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police would take action against anyone who violated Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act and Section 160 of the Penal Code for committing affray.

“So far, 12 police reports have been made by the parties involved and 10 witnesses have had their statements recorded to help with investigations of this case,“ Mazlan said.